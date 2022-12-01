There’s been mixed reactions from political parties after the Parliamentary Section 89 Panel released its findings on Wednesday evening.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says the Section 89 Panel report has placed President Cyril Ramaphosa in an exceptionally difficult position.

Steenhuisen says: “We are going to spend the evening studying the report and go through it with our legal team. We will make a full and proper statement on Thursday about what we think the best way forward is. But I would say at this stage that we respect the outcome of the panel. I do think the reverberations of this report on the country as a whole will be felt significantly in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Ramaphosa to step down following the recommendations of the section 89 Independent Panel that was tasked to probe the Phala Phala farm scandal.

EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo has labelled the recommendations of the panel as damning and scathing: “Look as the EFF we find this as a damning, scathing and very definitive finding by the Independent Panel which has essentially told the nation and the continent and the entire globe that South Africa is presided over by a gangster President who laundered money, who violates the constitution and his oath of office.”

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has also called for President Ramaphosa to go.

Holomisa asserted that there is no further need for Parliament to probe the matter.