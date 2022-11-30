The Chairperson of the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts, retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, has presented their Phala Phala report to the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The report is on the panel’s assessment of the information it received from the African Transformation Movement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) on the Phala Phala saga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the information, denying any wrongdoing.

The saga relates to the alleged theft of foreign currency at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo more than two years ago.

Ramaphosa allegedly concealed the theft.

The panel was tasked with assessing whether or not Ramaphosa has a case to answer on constitutional grounds.

What happens next?

The National Assembly Programme Committee recently indicated that the Phala Phala report will be dealt with just like any other report brought before the House and does not require a special majority to pass it.

One of the next steps is for the report to be made public in the daily Parliamentary publication.

National Assembly Rule 129 (I) states the following:

The Speaker must schedule the report for consideration by the Assembly with due urgency, given the programme of the Assembly; and

the President must also be informed when the report will be brought before the House and the decision taken on the panel’s report.

The Programme Committee has already scheduled the report for consideration and debate by the House on Tuesday next week.

In the video below, proceedings as the independent panel hands over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm case report: