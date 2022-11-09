The African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson in the Northern Cape Zamani Saul has expressed his confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to vacate his position should he be found wanting over the Phala Phala scandal.

The President is alleged to have concealed the theft of millions in foreign currency on his Limpopo farm two years ago.

The matter is currently before the Section 89 Independent Panel of experts in Parliament.

The panel will determine whether or not Ramaphosa has a case to answer on constitutional grounds.

The panel says it has also received Ramaphosa’s responses to the submissions.

Saul was speaking to SABC News in an exclusive interview.

“Phala Phala [matter] is serious. If the President is charged, he must step aside. If he goes to court and convicted, he will have to step down as the President. We should, all of us, subject ourselves to the framework and not speak outside the framework.”

“I’m of the firm view and I’ve got confidence in the leadership of comrade Cyril that he will do the right thing. I am certain that he is not going to disappoint the country. If he’s found wanting around the issues of Phala Phala, [if] there is something criminal about it, I am of the firm view that he will definitely address the nation and say what everybody would expect from him,” adds Saul.

Mzwandile Mbeje in conversation with Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul:

ANC Presidency

The Northern Cape Premier says the position of ANC President should be uncontested to create unity within the party.

Saul argues that the ANC lacks unity and this has implications for the country.

He has previously lamented the disruption of a smooth transition of leadership in the ruling party.

This comes as the party is scheduled to hold its 55th elective conference next month.

Various provinces and structures have made pronouncements on their preferred candidates.

The Northern Cape threw its weight behind President Ramaphosa for a second term.