The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that former State Security Agency (SSA) Director-General Arthur Fraser has opened criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rosebank Police Station in Johannesburg.

In a statement, Fraser says the charges emanate from the theft of over $4 million by robbers in February 2020, in collusion with a domestic worker, at the President’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

Fraser alleges that Ramaphosa was involved in the defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, interrogating and bribing them and thereafter concealing the crime from the police.

Fraser says he hopes police will investigate the matter without fear or favour and that the President will respond to the events he is describing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says, “The SAPS can confirm that a case of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping has been registered at the Rosebank Police Station this [Wednesday] afternoon. The SAPS confirms that due processes will follow.”