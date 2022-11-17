The report of the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts will be debated in the National Assembly on December 6.

The unanimous decision was taken at the National Assembly Programme Committee which has extended the Assembly’s programme from December 1 to 6.

The panel report was initially expected to be submitted to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday.

It will now only report back to the Speaker by November 30.

The panel has been assessing the information that the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have submitted and President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to.

This follows the alleged theft of millions of US Dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo nearly three years ago.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso explained to the committee how the report will be processed before and after the debate.

Xaso says, “There was a question as to whether the report will be published before its deadline by the House, yes the answer is yes. I think that was a question that was asked. In terms of voting, this is a report. It has no special majority. So it’s a report at this point so that it will follow that process.”

VIDEO: Phala Phala panel granted an extension:

Clarity

On Monday, the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member and Deputy Secretary-General Hopeful, Nomvula Mokonyane said Ramaphosa still needs to offer more clarity around the issue of the Phala Phala scandal.

This past weekend, Ramaphosa opened up to the NEC about the Phala Phala matter. Although his explanation was received with mixed reactions, some within the ANC have called for more clarity on the matter.

“He give his own version, there’s still a lot that has to be clarified, we were hoping to get a report from the Integrity Commission.”

VIDEO: In conversation with ANC’s Deputy Secretary General hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane:



Additional reporting by Natasha Phiri.