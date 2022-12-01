Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa is consulting key stakeholders over the recommendations of the Section 89 Panel report.

The report, handed to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by retired Judge Sandile Ngcobo, found that the President had a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala farm theft matter.

Magwenya on the President’s anticipated address:

The President was expected to address South Africans on the issue. Magwenya says however that this is not a process that can be conducted in haste.

” We appreciate and understand as to how an expectation and address to the nation will rise because of high levels of interest on the matter. We appreciate the enormity of the issue, what it means for the country and the stability of government and as a result of that he is still processing the report.”

President cancels all government engagements

President Ramaphosa earlier cancelled all his government engagements for the day.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to update the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on issues including government’s plans to address rolling blackouts and the development of township and rural economy.

But in a shocking turn of events, the President wrote to the chairperson of the NCOP, Amos Masondo, informing him that he needed to take time to consider the contents of the report.

In his letter, Ramaphosa says this report is unprecedented in the life of the constitutional democracy and that he wants to attend to it.

Ramaphosa has also postponed the Venezulan President Nicolas Maduro’s state visit to South Africa, which was scheduled to start on the sixth of this month when Parliament is expected to debate the report.

Deputy President David Mabuza has also cancelled his engagements for the day.

Mabuza in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African AIDS Council, did not deliver an address at the World Aids Day commemoration event.