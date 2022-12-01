African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula, says the party will advocate for a secret ballot on Tuesday next week amid fears that the African National Congress (ANC) MPs will shield the party President.

Parliament is expected to debate the Section 89 Independent Panel report on the sixth of this month.

The panel which the former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, had led, found various discrepancies in the version that the President presented to the panel on what transpired on his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The panel found that Ramaphosa could have violated the constitution and his oath of office.

The ATM has been vocal in holding the President accountable for his role in the alleged corruption that took place on his farm in Limpopo.

Zungula says they will soon approach National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on a secret ballot.

“In the Nkandla matter, parties went to court and based on the report that was there which actually absolved President Zuma at the time of the Nkandla matter, Parliament was found by the Constitutional Court to have violated the Constitution themselves.”

“So what we are going to do is that we are going to request the Speaker that the consideration must be done by means of a secret ballot next week. That is the only way in which we are going to guarantee that members will indeed vote with their conscience and there is nothing that is going to happen to the members should they decide to defy their party instructions,” explains Zungula.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM ) leader Bantu Holomisa supports the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s call on Ramaphosa to resign following the damning findings that the panel has found.

Holomisa says there is no need for Parliament to probe the matter further.

Parliament is expected to debate the report, a process which Holomisa believes is no longer necessary.

“There is no further need for Parliament to interrogate the matter given the recommendations of the panel. The balance of probabilities is sufficient, nothing more needs to be proved. So he should pack his bag and leave tomorrow without further prompting this matter. South Africa cannot afford to have negativity around the Presidency, we cannot afford to have a President in office facing these serious indictments. Therefore, the African National Congress (ANC) must recall their deployee,” adds Holomisa.

