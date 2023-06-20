Building mutually beneficial partnerships between regions and countries is important in contributing to lasting world peace.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who was hosting the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark on a working visit by the two leaders in Pretoria today.

Ramaphosa’s comments come after he and six other African heads of state completed a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia last week in attempts to end the war between those two countries.

The Africa Peace Initiative has been impactful and its ultimate success will be measured on the objective, which is stopping the war.#AfricanPeaceMission pic.twitter.com/mmZvQUe9RA — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 18, 2023

Despite the Netherlands and Denmark being NATO members and supporting Ukraine against Russia, Ramaphosa says collaboration with the two is important to building peace.

“Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa and the African Union and European Union are important partners in addressing our common and collective challenges. If we are to bridge the growing divides between regions and nations of the South and North, then we must begin with dialogue, we must work to create a peaceful and prosperous world by building mutually beneficial partnerships that support the aspirations of all our people.”

Official Talks: Joint Working Visit: Denmark and the Netherlands https://t.co/ypkzFh6Wub — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 20, 2023

