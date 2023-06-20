President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host a joint working visit by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

The Prime Ministers are on a two- day visit to South Africa aimed at solidifying the three countries’ relationship in the areas of green hydrogen, renewable energy and just energy transition.

It is expected that South Africa and the Netherlands will sign the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on green hydrogen. The visit also brings a substantial group of investors to South Africa who will take part in a joint business seminar.

A delegation that includes the CEOs of the Port of Rotterdam, Invest International, which provides financing for projects, as well as the Gasunie, which owns and manages the gas transmission network in the Netherlands, will accompany Prime Minister Rutte.

Prime Minister Frederiksen will also be accompanied by a high-level business delegation.

The Business Forum to be held under the theme “Green Energy Transition and Green Hydrogen Partnerships for Impact” will focus on key areas in green energy and green hydrogen.

It will include plenary sessions on finance and skills development and roundtables on greening of industry, port development and industrial development support.

SA seek to strengthen ties with European nations: