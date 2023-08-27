Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, says parents and guardians who have applied for the placement of Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners will receive text messages on the fourth of next month. The message will indicate where the learner has been offered space.

Chiloane says parents will have seven days to respond to the message. 270 000 applications have been processed.

The MEC says over 30 000 applications were sent incomplete.

“So you have seven days to apply your mind. If you do not make a decision, in seven day we will place the child because sometimes you can get offers from four schools that you applied from and then you delay. The delay means the system recognises these four schools as being occupied. So to open up we are going to take decisions. Parents will have seven days from the 4th of September until that seven days lapse to accept or reject the placement offer.”

Parents and guardians, the Placement Period will begin on 4 September 2023. SMSes will be sent from then and throughout the year until all learners are placed @EducationGP1 pic.twitter.com/fqYnWvmDko — Matome Chiloane (@matomekopano) August 27, 2023

