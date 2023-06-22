The Department of Education in Gauteng has extended the closing date for the 2024 online admissions applications for Grades 1 and 8 to 21 July.

The deadline for the application period was initially set for July 14.

The department says the extension is largely due to some parents preferring to submit supporting documents at school instead of the online platform.

Parents and guardians will now have until 28 July to submit the documents and have until 21 July 2023 to apply. They will also be allowed to upload or submit documents.

Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, says the application process is progressing seamlessly, with over 400 000 applications recorded so far.

“We are also excited to announce that the Online Admissions System has successfully processed over 400 000 applications since the start of the application period a week ago on Thursday, 15 June 2023. As of Thursday, 22 June 2023, a total of 408 714 applications were processed by the system. This amounts to 176 975 Grade 1 applications and 231 739 Grade 8 applications.”

ONLINE ADMISSIONS APPLICATION CLOSING DATE EXTENDED TO 21 JULY 2023 The Gauteng Department of Education wishes to announce an extension on the closing date of the #2024OnlineAdmissionsGP application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to 21 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/OKAVdxpJlD — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) June 22, 2023