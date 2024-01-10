Gauteng Education inundated with Grade 8 applications

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Education Department says the province is experiencing high demand for school placements this year.

This as many high schools in Gauteng are dealing with a lot of Grade 8 applications.

Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona says the pressure comes from a high demand for English-medium schools.

“We are building many schools. We are also launching two schools and we will be refurbishing some of the schools that we have identified as those that are in need in certain areas. Because once we change some of the schools, we think that we can accommodate more. Some (we) will repurpose and there are those that we will change.”

Gauteng public schools will officially reopen for term 1 on the 17th of January.

School calendar in the tweet below:

Here is the official 2024 School Calendar for Inland Provinces. Gauteng public schools will officially reopen for Term 1 on Wednesday, 17 January 2024.@DBE_SA @GautengProvince @matomekopano#GPBack2School2024 pic.twitter.com/pHXnqjsnGs — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 3, 2024

In the video below, Mabona details the Gauteng school placement process: