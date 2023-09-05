The Department of Basic Education in Gauteng has urged parents who have not yet accepted offered spaces for the 2024 school year for their children, to do so within seven days.

Gauteng’s Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says that it is worrying that less than 100 000 parents have accepted their placements, while more than 200 000 placement offers were sent out by the department.

The online placement system has been plagued by challenges of unplaced learners at the beginning of the study year.

Mabona said parents who did not accept offered space will have their children placed automatically.

“We see over 128 000 that did not accept their offers and we’re quite worried. We really need to advice them that we give them seven days, so that they can get into the system and accept their offer, so we’ll do auto placing, we’ll place the parents. If the parents are not happy with what we gave them, more so if you didn’t apply to the school that we are giving you, then you can object, go back into the system there’s an objection process.”