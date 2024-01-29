Investigation report on Latoya’s death to be released in 7 days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng’s Education Department says a report into the investigation of the tragic death of Laerskool Queenwood learner in Pretoria, Latoya Temilton will be released in the next seven days.

The Grade 7 learner drowned during a leadership school camp on January 20 at Wag ‘n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen, Olifantsfontein.

An independent law firm has been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Briefing the media at the school on Monday morning, Education MEC, Matome Chiloane says there must be accountability for the young girl’s death.

“We are here to say people must be held accountable, those who are responsible must be held accountable and action will be taken because everyone knows their responsibilities that’s why we are bringing it to this level of legal advice,” says Chiloane. “The report comes: we act on it, our legal department ensures that it puts it into context, here it can action it.”

