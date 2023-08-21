Limpopo’s education department has expressed its sadness at the death of a second learner following a collision between a private scholar transport mini-bus and a bus in Polokwane.

The first learner died on the scene on Thursday last week.

Department spokesperson, Mike Maringa says a team of senior managers has been sent to the bereaved family.

“Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent a delegation of senior managers of the Capricorn District south to the family of a second learner who succumbed to injuries following a horrific accident that was reported on Thursday in Polokwane. It’s reported that the learners were being transported by a private scholar transport from various schools in Polokwane. The MEC also wishes a speedy recovery to three learners who are still admitted to ICU.”