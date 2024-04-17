Gauteng Education MEC to visit Daveyton school after drownings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is to visit Daveyton Skills School in Benoni this morning. This after two learners drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion, north of Pretoria during a school excursion on Monday.

The learners were attending a discipline camp held by non-governmental organization Rising Star Generation in Pretoria from last week Friday. It is alleged that one of the learners ran towards a nearby river close to the campsite entrance and a second learner then followed in an attempt to rescue a fellow learner, but they both drowned.

Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona says, “The purpose of the visit is to ascertain more details about the circumstances which led to this tragic incident in order to determine a way forward on this matter.”

Mabona earlier said, “Our psychology team will be dispatched, they will be at the school to provide the necessary counselling. MEC did indicate that we are deeply saddened by these unfortunate deaths which occurred during a school excursion. On behalf of the department, we wish to extend our condolences to both families and the school community.”

Probe into drowning of two Gauteng learners: