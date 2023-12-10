Chiloane to provide an update on status of learner placements

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will today, provide an update on the status of learner placements for the 2024 online admissions in the province.

The MEC will also address the completion of the 2023 National Senior Certificate examinations as well as school safety during the festive season following the vandalism of more than 20 schools last year.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says, “Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will on Sunday, 10 December 2023, provide an update on learner placements regarding the 2024 online admissions.”

“The MEC will further expand on school readiness and preparations for the academic year 2024.”

Gauteng school placements for Grades 1 and 8: