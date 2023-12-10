Gauteng Matric class of 2023 will receive excellent results: Chiloane

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says he is confident that there will be an extremely high pass rate for Matric class of 2023. Last year, the Matric class in Gauteng achieved an 84.4 percent pass rate in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

All 15 Gauteng Districts performed above 80 percent, with four districts being part of the Top 10 Performing Districts in the country.

MEC Chiloane says he believes that matriculants were fully prepared to achieve excellent results.

“Our learners really did put effort and we are confident of the results. We are very confident as a province that we will get a very high number of our learners passing and the target still remains and we anticipate at least but we want everyone to pass, that is our ultimate goal as a province. We anticipate good results from our learners because we prepared them very well and they themselves prepared very well throughout the term and whole schooling year.”

Meanwhile, Chiloane says his department has already placed over 99 percent of all complete online applications for the 2024 school year. He says only 0.1 percent of parents are yet to accept placement offers.

The placement of applicants commenced on September 4th and will close when all applicants are placed.

Chiloane was addressing the media in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

“We had received 302 981 applications of which 273 186 were complete applications and these are the parents who complied fully. We had another 32 000 of that number which were incomplete applications and did not submit all the necessary documents that were required so from the complete applications we have managed to place 99.8% of them.”

Gauteng Education MEC gives update on learner placements for the 2024 Online Admissions: