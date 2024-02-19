MEC calls for parent to be held accountable for principal’s shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says parents of the 13-year-old learner who allegedly shot the principal of Primrose Primary School in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, should be held accountable.

The Grade six learner has been charged with attempted murder.

The principal is recovering in hospital.

Chilone, who is expected to visit the school today, expressed shock over the incident.

He says, “What is important for us as a department is that no learner or anyone else got injured in the process because anything could have happened. We are really concerned, we are really worried about what could’ve happened there. I think the harsher sentence must go to the father or the parent who owns the gun and how did the child get the gun. They know the rules of owning a pistol.”

Interview with Education Activist, Hendrick Makaneta on the shooting: