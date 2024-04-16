Suspect shot dead in a shootout with police in the Free State

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspect has been shot and killed during a shootout with police following an ATM bombing in Tumahole, Parys, in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says 12 heavily armed suspects were spotted at the scene after the explosion.

He says police received a complaint and rushed to the scene and were met with gunfire on their arrival.

Kareli adds that the suspects managed to take the money and fled the scene on foot.

One suspect was shot and killed during a shootout with the police.

A bystander was also shot and wounded in the foot.

Kareli says a manhunt is underway to locate all suspects involved in the incident.