Five killed in suspected gang-related shootings on the Cape Flats

Police say five people have been killed in suspected gang-related shootings in Seawinds and Hillview on the Cape Flats.

The police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says a 15-year-old teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting in Seawinds.

One person was wounded in the incident.

Police say in a separate incident in Seawinds, two men were wounded, also in a drive-by shooting.

On the same evening, a 47-year-old man was gunned down at his house in Hillview.

In another shooting in Hillview, three people including two teenagers were killed.

No arrests have been made as yet.

The motive is believed to be gang related.

