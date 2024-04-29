Four people shot dead on the Cape Flats

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape Police say four people have been gunned down in the Lloyd informal settlement in Nyanga on the Cape Flats.

Police Spokesperson André Traut says the bodies of three men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds in a shack last night.

Traut says a fifth victim was wounded and is being treated in hospital.

He says, “Police members were summoned to the crime scene in Lloyd informal settlement in Govan Mbeki Road at around 21:40 where the bodies of three men and one female in their twenties were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a shack.”

“A fifth victim was admitted to hospital, also with a gunshot wound. The motive for the attack on the victims is yet to be determined and the suspects are still being sought by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. Any person who can shed light on the matter, or who can assist police to apprehend those responsible for the murders and attempted murder is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Earlier this month, five people were killed in suspected gang-related shootings in Seawinds and Hillview.

