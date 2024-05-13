George building collapse death toll now at 23

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll in the George building collapse tragedy in the Western Cape has now risen to 23. There are still 31 people unaccounted for.

Today marks a week since the collapse happened.

Officials at the Garden Route District Joint Operations Centre say the focus continues to be on rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service says they have registered an inquest docket into the tragedy.

Experts in the construction industry as well as Public Works minister, Sihle Zikalala are expected to visit the site.

National Police Spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says information supplied by the building contractors is also sketchy.

