Gauteng Police have released the names and photos of five suspects linked to the Soweto Tavern Massacre. The suspects are wanted for the murder of 16 revelers at the KwaMdlalose tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East.
They allegedly opened fire on a group of tavern patrons in the early hours of the morning.
12 of the victims, between the ages of 19 and 35, died on the scene while two others died on the way to the hospital.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello said a warrant of arrest for the five men has been issued.
“The police in Gauteng are searching for five men who are suspected to be linked to a tavern shooting incident at Nomzamo, Orlando East. The incident occurred on 10 July 2022, whereby a group of armed men reportedly entered a local tavern and started shooting randomly, claiming the lives of 16 people. A warrant of arrest has been issued for the five men; Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho on 16 cases of murder and 7 of attempted murder.”
Soweto Tavern Shooting | Police hunt for five attackers: