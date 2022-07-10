Police Minister Bheki Cele will receive on Monday a full report on the mass shootings that took place in Soweto over the weekend. A site visit to the crime scene will also be conducted.

The incident left fifteen people dead in a tavern in Nomzamo Informal Settlement in Orlando East, Soweto.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has urged the police to hunt down the suspects involved in the tavern shooting in Soweto.

Makhura has condemned the incident. “We have said to the police in our province that they must hunt down the perpetrators for this heinous crime. For every criminal activity committed in Gauteng, the police have been doing the best they can to hunt them down. And I must say that we have been strengthening the police teams that have been dealing with all sorts of crime. We must continue to do so.”

Video| No goods stolen from Nomzamo tavern making it a possible hit