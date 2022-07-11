The Presidency has called on Johannesburg communities to work with police as investigations continue into the fatal tavern shooting at the weekend in which at least 15 people were killed in Orlando, Soweto.

A group of gunmen opened fire on patrons at the tavern early Sunday. Four people also died at Pietermaritzburg and two in Katlehong in similar circumstances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “We urge security agencies and community members to work together to urgently bring the perpetrators of the attacks to book and in dealing with this spate of violent crimes.”

Police Minister visits Orlando

Residents of Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando have told Police Minister Bheki Cele that they are being used as an election tool as he visited the area following the tavern massacre.

Community members in Nomzamo Park remain frustrated at the relentless spike in crime in the area. They say politicians have made too many empty promises – including those made by President Ramaphosa during his visit to the area while he was campaigning for elections.

Local community policing forums and activists expressed their grievances to the Police Minister during a community meeting on Monday.

“We are just a voting tool, people’s children are dying, but your leadership doesn’t have solutions. You are even escorted here. ……..Mr Bheki Cele, we humbly ask you to deploy the soldiers because this place is a mess. You can hear gunshots even while you just standing at your gate. ……..It’s been 4 years since we have been in a dark city and everything is black here at night.”

They called on the Police Minister to find ways to curb runaway crime.

The community’s frustration over crime and lawlessness is boiling over and they are calling on police to beef up security and visible policing.

Minister Cele addresses the media:



Manhunt under way

Gauteng Premier David Makhura called on the police to hunt down the suspects involved in the tavern shooting in Orlando East, Soweto.

It has also emerged that two more people have been shot and killed in a separate incident at a tavern in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

Makhura has condemned the incident.

“We have said to the police in our province that they must hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Every criminal activity committed in Gauteng, the police have been doing the best they can to hunt them down. And I must say that we have been strengthening the police teams that have been dealing with all sorts of crime. We must continue to do so, “says Makhura.