SAPS recruitment process for 10 000 new officers finalised

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the recruitment and selection process has been finalised for the first batch of 10 000 police recruits for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Twenty-thousand police officers have been trained and deployed to police stations and units to reinforce policing.

The first batch of 4 500 trainees will report for training at the various SAPS academies next week. The second batch of 5 500 recruits commence their training next year January.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says SAPS received more than a million applications for the 2024/2025 recruitment drive.

“It’s important to note that all those who underwent all the recruitment stages and were successful, will be notified in writing to report for training. Once they have completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme, they will be deployed to all stations to reinforce policing capacity at these high-crime stations, at the detective units as well as other specialised units such as Public Order Policing unit.”