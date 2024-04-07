Metro police officer killed in alleged shootout with SAPS in Soweto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New details have emerged regarding the incident in which a female Metro Police officer, Nombulelo Mthimkhulu, was shot and killed by police in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Saturday night.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says it’s being alleged that Mthimkhulu’s son was pursued by police in an unmarked vehicle for driving recklessly and refusing to stop.

Police at the scene later told IPID investigators that the son only stopped when he reached his home in Dobsonville.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says, “It is alleged that the police wanted to arrest the son of the deceased for reckless and negligent driving. But there was an argument between the deceased and the police officer which later resulted in a shootout. And a Metro police officer was allegedly shot and killed.”

Police told IPID that Mthimkhulu emerged from the house and began shooting at police who returned fire.

The Metro Police officer died at the scene.

Mthimkhulu’s mother was also arrested for what police are calling “interference on the scene”. Mthimkhulu’s son and his friend were also detained.