The Meyiwa family say they feel aggrieved by yet another delay in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The High Court in Pretoria has postponed the matter to the 17th of July, after presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela fell ill.

Five men are currently on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star who was shot and killed in 2014.

State witness Zandile Khumalo was expected back on the stand, to continue giving her account of what transpired the night Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed. However, Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba addressed the court instead, citing that Judge Maumela was unable to preside over the matter at this stage due to ill health.

“My colleagues Judge Maumela is not available today due to ill health, and he might not be available for a long time according to his doctor. However, due to the interest of public and the media, we have made an arrangement, so it proceeds in the third term so that it can be finalised as soon as possible. For that reason the matter will not proceed today and the witnesses will be excused 17 of July , it may proceed for the whole term. The leadership of this court and the legal teams will ensure that the trial does proceed.”

Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his girlfriend’s mother Kelly Khumalo.

Teary and emotional, Senzo Meyiwa’s sister Nomalanga Meyiwa broke down just after the court adjournment.

“We are very upset by this. We came all the way from KZN and Senzo’s mom is following this and it’s very sad and very emotional to us.”

Nomalanga says their feelings as the Meyiwa family are never considered as they could have been informed about the judge being sick and avoided travelling.

She says it’s almost 10 years since the murder, and she doubts that the witnesses will give them the answers they need about what transpired that night.

“We have questions, and we are not getting them with the postponement. Even the witnesses keep saying they don’t remember certain things. It looks like we are going to spend another 10 years without knowing what really happened. We are losing hope.”

It is unclear at this stage if a new judge will be appointed.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | Trial postponed after Judge Maumela takes ill: