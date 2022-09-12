Details of exactly what happened in the house on the night of 26 October 2014, when former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed, will come under the spotlight when the trial resumes on Tuesday.

Matters were stood down on Monday owing to the unavailability of the third state witness who was expected to take to the stand and give an account of exactly who pulled the trigger fatally wounding the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

State Advocate George Baloyi kicked off matters on Monday with an application for a postponement saying a flight could not be secured for the witness, who’s expected to travel “from far”, to be in court in time for the resumption of the trial.

The defense opposed the application accusing the state of employing delaying tactics.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo says it is unfair on the accused for the state to request a postponement based on a witness who is traveling from outside the province when there are witnesses in the province who could be called in.

Despite agreeing with the defense’s reason for opposing the application, saying the state should in future have alternative witnesses on standby in the interest of time, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the postponement.

Meyiwa was shot dead almost eight years ago when, according to the state’s case, two intruders allegedly stormed into Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus and demanded cell phones before a scuffle allegedly ensued leading to the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalminder.

The defense has rejected this version of events, slowly painting a picture of a cover-up involving the police who attended the scene.

Speaking to the media following the postponement, Meyiwa’s sister, Nomalanga Meyiwa, expressed disappointment with the postponement saying the family was looking forward to hearing about who exactly pulled the trigger.

Longwe Twala (Zandi’s boyfriend at the time), Kelly Khumalo (Meyiwa’s girlfriend), Gladness Khumalo (owner of the house), Zandi Khumalo (Kelly’s sister), Tumelo Madlala (Meyiwa’s friend), and Mthokozisi Thwala (Meyiwa’s friend) were in the house when Meyiwa was shot and killed.

They have been listed as victims in the first docket Vosloorus CAS 636/10/2014 and as suspects for defeating the ends of justice in the second controversial docket CAS 375/01/2019 although it says nothing about who should be charged for murder.

One of them will take to the witness stand on Tuesday. He is expected to arrive in Gauteng this afternoon.