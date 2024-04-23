Sergeant Batho Mogola to continue testifying in Meyiwa murder trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Investigating officer Sergeant Batho Mogola is expected to be back in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria today when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues.

Yesterday, defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu accused the investigating team of covering up the real perpetrator.

Five men are on trial for gunning down the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Mngomezulu claims Longwe Twala who was in the house at the time of the shooting fired the shot that killed Meyiwa.

Mngomezulu has accused the investigating team of protecting the perpetrator but Sergeant Mogola has rejected this suggestion.

Mogola: “Those statements I gave, they also confirm a revolver by Brigadier [Bongani] Gininda.

State Advocate George Baloyi: “We submit that that question should be reserved for the ballistic expert.”

Mngomezulu: “No I disagree, because that evidence is part of the cooking of this case. Mangena and the rest, they all cooked this investigation. Yes, they know who they are protecting. It’s a cover-up. Everything is a cover-up.”

Mogola: “My Lord, I view that as an insult.”

