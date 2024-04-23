Investigator grilled over unexecuted warrant for Kelly Khumalo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One of the investigators in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been grilled in the Pretoria High Court about why the warrant for the football star’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, was not executed.

An application for an arrest warrant for Khumalo was made in October 2020, when the applications for the current accused before the court were made, but Khumalo’s was never authorised.

The confessions of both accused number one, Muzi Sibiya and accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi implicated the songstress as the mastermind behind Meyiwa’s killing – having ordered and paid for the hit who ordered and paid for the hit.

“There is evidence that was led in this court regarding a warrant of arrest that was issued for Ms Kelly Khumalo,” says Adv Zandile Mshololo for the defence.

“I don’t remember that,” replies Witness Sergeant Batho Mogola.

“Are you aware of any warrant that was issued for Ms Kelly Khumalo?” Mshololo asks.

“My lord that is not what was said. He said it was a draft application,” Mogola responds.

“Do you remember that?” Mshololo asks.

“Yes I am aware about it, Brig Ginibda briefed me,” Mogola responds.

“Are you aware as to why that application for a warrant has not been authorised against Ms Kelly Khumalo,” Mshololo asks.

“My lord I don’t know,” Mogola says.

“If for argument’s sake, it can be proved there was communication between Ms Khumalo and Mr Ntuli, is that an offence?” Mshololo asks.

“My lord I have no comment,” Mogola answers.

Adv Charles Mnisi for accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube is expected to cross-examine Mogola.

Video: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial – 23 April 2024