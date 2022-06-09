Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa’s family has expressed optimism as the second docket in his murder trial was disclosed to the High Court in Pretoria, forcing a postponement of the case to Monday.

The second docket opened in 2019 recommends Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness, Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his girlfriend’s mother Kelly Khumalo.

Senzo’s sister Zama Meyiwa says the family wants all those who are named to face the full might of the law.

“Ever since the trial started the revelations we’ve been hearing have shocked us. To tell the truth, we are not happy with the work being done by the police, it is evident that they are hiding something. As a family we want the real perpetrators to get arrested because it has become evident that there is a cover-up for someone important. To be honest from the beginning the people named in the second docket should have been named a long time ago. We don’t know what has hindered them from facing the full might of the law because Senzo was murdered in their presence. It’s time for the real culprits to pay for what they did to Senzo.”

She says as the family they are not satisfied with the police’s work in the case:



Defence lawyers say they will seek clarity from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng on the status of the second docket opened in 2019. The suspects who were with Meyiwa when he was shot at Vosloorus in 2014 are among the states’ witnesses in the matter case.

The second docket was only disclosed on Tuesday in the court which prompted Advocate Zandile Mshololo to request a postponement until Monday for the perusal of the docket.

Five men are currently charged with the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in 2014 during an alleged robbery. Mshololo says it is unfair that the accused were made to plead while the defence was not in possession of such crucial information.

“I cannot proceed without receiving a confirmation by way of a letter. I do not need witnesses here in this court. I need a letter from the DPP confirming the status quo of the document that is before this court then I’ll be able to move forward. And also in respect of the line of questioning that I need to do to this witness, I cannot be told by the state, I cannot be told by anyone with due respect whether I should cross-examine or not cross-examine.”

Senzo Meyiwa trial Wednesday proceedings:

