The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has suggested that the forensic officer Thabo Mosia, who collected evidence at the house where the goalkeeper was shot, lacked skills and knowledge.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo has been grilling sergeant Mosia on his conduct.

Mshololo criticised Mosia for failing to collect crucial evidence when he first arrived after midnight at Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus in 2014.

The trial, where five men are accused of the premeditated murder of Meyiwa, has been adjourned until Thursday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Mosia, who says he was waiting for the provincial task team to arrive first, has denied being incapable of his duties.

Advocate Mshololo asked, “So that is why Mr Mosia I said earlier on because of the lack of skill, and knowledge you had to cease from conducting further investigation until your senior members arrived, is that so?”

Mosia answered, “I don’t think it’s the lack of experience.”

Advocate Mshololo reacted, “For the sake of progress let’s leave it there because we know it was because of the lack of your knowledge.”

Proceedings from the court:

‘Kelly Khumalo shot Meyiwa’

Earlier on Wednesday, Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the accused men in the murder trial, said he will bring evidence that the goalkeeper was allegedly shot by Kelly Khumalo by mistake.

“Eyewitness will testify that Senzo Robert Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake as it’s alleged.”

He added that the same eyewitness will further testify that the firearm used to shoot Meyiwa came with Longwe Twala.

SABC News journalist Chriselda Lewis on the day’s proceedings: