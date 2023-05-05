The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg says they are disappointed over the breakdown of their former multi-party coalition, which saw the election of Al-Jama-ah councillor, Kabelo Gwamanda, as Joburg’s new mayor.

Gwamanda defeated mayoral candidates Mpho Phalatse of the DA and ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni.

His election follows the resignation of former mayor Thapelo Amad, also from Al-Jama-ah.

The DA Gauteng caucus leader, Fred Nel, says as a party, they tried.

“Well, we tried our best to get an agreement with our former coalition partners in Johannesburg, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to get to that point and the ideal situation would have been united behind Dr Mpho Phalatse as the mayor or as a candidate for mayor as we believe that she would have been the ideal candidate to bring back stability in Joburg.”

Al-Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda is the new City of Johannesburg mayor: