Al-Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda is the new executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg. He won against the DA’s Mpho Phalatse and ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni.

The city has been without a mayor for over a week following the resignation of former mayor Thapelo Amad also from Al-Jama-ah.

He resigned a day before a motion of no confidence was to be tabled against him.

A new mayor was supposed to be elected on Tuesday. However, councillors of different political parties kept on asking for caucus breaks that lasted for the whole day.

Speaker of council, Colleen Makhubele then postponed the elections to today.

JHB Council | We have now agreed that our mayoral candidate is Kabelo Gwamanda: Lesufi