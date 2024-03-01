Acting Joburg Mayor reverses the firing of 130 former employees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Acting City of Johannesburg Mayor Loyiso Masuku says that they’re in the process of reversing the firing of 130 former employees, who were laid off two years ago.

This follows the High Court’s ruling regarding a protracted legal battle between the City and the workers, in which the court found that the termination of their employment contracts was unlawful.

City of Johannesburg | Termination of contracts ruled unlawful: Loyiso Masuku

Masuku says rehiring these workers will be done in line with what the court ordered.

“We are currently embarking on an exercise to work on the onboarding of the employees. We are also working on a plan to contact the employees so that we can establish them, because there may be those who have been employed elsewhere and there may still be those who are out of work. The process, of course, has to be done in accordance with what the South Gauteng High Court has decided – that we must reinstate them. In an event where the exercise indicates that an employee’s position hasn’t been vacant, we are still obligated to find a position suitably equal.”

City of Johannesburg | Termination of contracts ruled unlawful: Karabo Ramahuma

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has welcomed the ruling of the High Court in Johannesburg.

Samwu Provincial Treasurer, Karabo Ramahuma, is SAMWU’s Provincial Treasurer, says they maintain the decision to fire the employees was a rush one.

“Our sentiment is the same sentiment that we held, that what was happening was just a racist rant, from a Zionist DA-led government, advised by ‘matricless’ Steenhuizen. So, our feeling also is that this should be a big lesson, especially to racist political parties like DA. That when they enter public space, there’s a rule of law. We are happy that the current GNU government has taken a sober posture of saying they’re not intending to oppose this or appeal it.”