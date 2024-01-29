Emergency Services personnel attacked in Eldorado Park

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) personnel have been attacked in Eldorado Park.

The Joburg EMS Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says angry residents stoned the fire engine of the personnel who had responded to a fire incident in the area.

The residents started the fire during a service delivery protest.

The firefighters were injured and taken to hospital.

Mulaudzi says the attack has created fear among emergency services personnel and disrupted the much-needed services.

He says, “Since now that fire engine won’t be available for a number of days, since it has to be repaired. The community members of that specific area and surrounding area will not be able to receive the required and essential services in the area. We are pleading with our community to refrain from attacking emergency service personnel.”