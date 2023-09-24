AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says he will appoint a new Traditional Prime Minister in due course after the mourning period for the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has passed.

Speaking on Saturday at Shaka Day celebrations in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, the King paid tribute to Buthelezi, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 95.

Buthelezi served three kings and the AmaZulu for over 69 years.

The King says the last two years have been a trying time for him and the AmaZulu.

“I lost my father, shortly after him, the Queen Mother departed and just after 2 years, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as well. These 2 years we are coming from, I can simply say that the nation has a dark cloud hanging over it. I’m not just talking about the departure of our leaders, but they were pillars of our nation,” adds King Misuzulu.

The Zulu monarch also called for the Royal Family to put a stop to the court challenge by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s eldest son – Prince Simakade Zulu – around the validity of the monarch’s appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“You have witnessed even in the Royal Family, there were divisions over the throne. That must come to an end. The court case also needs to be stopped and the pointing of fingers at each other must end.”

Below is the proceedings of Shaka Day celebrations