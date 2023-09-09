The Traditional Prince of the AmaZulu Monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has passed away. President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder died during the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was 95.

Buthelezi had been discharged from hospital just last week after being hospitalised over complications following a procedure in July.

He served as the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Home Affairs. Presidency Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says Buthelezi was a leader both in the political and cultural space.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation. The President’s thoughts and prayers and those of government and our nation go out to the royal household who have been blessed to share umntwana wakwa phindangene’s extended lifetime with him as well as to the Zulu nation and to the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party.”