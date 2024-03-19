KZN ANC to meet Zulu King over Duma mic grabbing incident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Member (NEC) Member Dr. Zweli Mkhize says the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership is planning to meet with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini following the incident at a government event to commemorate the 110th anniversary of King Dinuzulu over the weekend.

ANC Provincial Chairperson, Siboniso Duma grabbed the microphone from the Zulu traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi who’s also an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Mayor in Zululand District Municipality, during his speech at the event.

There are reports that members belonging to the governing party were attacked allegedly by IFP members following the incident.

This has raised concerns of violence ahead of the elections on May 29.

Mkhize says the violence must be condemned.

He says, “It is senseless, it is unnecessary and it’s important for everyone to understand that this is the past that we don’t want to go back to. No member of the public, no member of any party should be attacked because of the different party they belong to or a different party t-shirt or regalia that they are wearing. We condemn this unreservedly and we believe that the police must be involved.”

“Secondly, I believe that the political parties, particularly the ANC and IFP should not just only condemn this but also need to be vigilant that this thing does not come back in the future, particularly during the elections,” Mkhize adds.

