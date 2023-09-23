Praise singer of the Zulu Royal household, Buzetsheni Mdletshe, says the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s spirit will be rejoicing at Umkhosi Welembe or Shaka Day Celebrations at KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.

Buthelezi died earlier this month at the age of 95.

Today’s commemoration is in honour of Shaka Zulu who is the founder of the AmaZulu nation and also preserved Zulu tradition for generations to come.

King Shaka was laid to rest at KwaDukuza almost 200 years ago.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Mdletshe says, “We are blessed that the Prime Minister of the Zulu nation when he died on the day of the Reed Dance ceremony … he didn’t leave the day before or after and that means a lot. Today, it is apt [appropriate] that we are celebrating this ceremony this year. Now, his spirit is an ancestor … even now his spirit is rejoicing for what he stood for.”

Meanwhile, people from across KwaZulu-Natal are beginning to gather at KwaDukuza.

Wearing traditional attire, members of the AmaZulu Regiments (Amabutho) continue to sing traditional songs – known as amahubo – in praise of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

Additional reporting by Dries Liebenberg