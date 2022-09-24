AmaZulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini has encouraged people to pick up ploughs and go back to farming in a fight against hunger in the Province.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has encouraged communities to take up farming #sabcnews #UmkhosiWelembe pic.twitter.com/XvcOJqJ6ne

He was addressing thousands of people at the annual Umkhosi Welembe commemoration- formerly known as King Shaka Day – in KwaDukuza, North of Durban.

This comes as the AmaZulu and the entire country marks Heritage Day.

Watch: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini flanked by amabutho enter the venue #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/UvBviIVekt — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 24, 2022

Plenty of work ahead for SA

Referring to the rising fuel costs and on-going load shedding, the AmaZulu monarch says these challenges show that there is still a lot of work to be done in South Africa.

He adds that KwaZulu-Natal has the largest land in South Africa and that the people in the Province should be the ones producing food for the country.

“…But I can see we have not reached that stage that I would have wished for this nation to utilize our land in producing food working together with Amakhosi and the royal house. The rise in fuel prices and load shedding are indicators that there’s a lot in South Africa that needs to be done,” he explains.

Practice patience on the road

The AmaZulu King has also urged road users to be patient on the roads as a mass funeral for 14 of the 20 people who died in a horror crash in the uPhongolo Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal was held today. Among the deceased were 18 children.

King Misuzulu elaborates, “As I’ve mentioned the issue of trucks before, I ask that we be tolerant of each other on the roads so we all arrive alive. It’s just one person who causes an accident and a lot of people get injured. So don’t let that person be you.”