AmaZulu King to address opening of KZN legislature

AmaZulu King, MisuZulu KaZwelithini is expected to address the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at the province’s capital city Pietermaritzburg today.

The two-day event will see Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube delivering her State of the Province Address tomorrow.

Dignitaries and officials from various departments are expected to be in attendance.

Dube-Ncube will set out the ruling government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead. This is if the current governing party emerges victorious after the general elections on May 29.

She is expected to highlight the province’s achievements but also the challenges experienced over the past year, which is likely to include the efforts made to recover from the devastating floods and natural disasters, which affected the province last year.

King MisuZulu will deliver what is his second address to mark the opening of the legislature since he became monarch.

VIDEO: AmaZulu King’s 2023 address in the KZN Legislature:

