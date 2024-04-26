Court to hear AmaZulu royal family members’ interdict application

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg is today expected to hear an application by five members of the AmaZulu royal family for an interdict against the continued rule of Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and his administration of the Ingonyama Trust.

The members of the royal family lodged the application in November last year, while a legal challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu as monarch was still before the High Court in Pretoria.

The court later set aside the President’s decision and ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in the identification of a new monarch following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The Presidency is appealing the court ruling.

The High Court has been asked to issue an interdict pending the finalisation of the legal challenge about the appointment of a new monarch.

Among other things, the applicants are asking that the King be prevented from meeting with the traditional leaders (Amakhosi) and that the provincial government be ordered not to make public funds and resources available for the King’s own benefit.

They also want to prevent the Ingonyama Trust from paying the King’s legal costs in the challenge over his recognition as monarch.

The court is further asked to review the appointment of members and chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board and their decisions since May last year.

