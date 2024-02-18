Reverend Buthelezi’s appointment as AmaZulu prime minister questioned

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some members of the AmaZulu Kingdom have reiterated their rejection of the appointment of the Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the new prime minister of the AmaZulu nation.

Last month King Misuzulu appointed Buthelezi, following the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the longest-serving traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarchy.

Prince Thokozani Zulu, the cousin of the King, addressed the media earlier today.

“There is an allegation that an amount of R5 million exchanged hands between Reverend Buthelezi and Prince Misuzulu and that in addition to that, there is an allegation that Reverend Buthelezi also gave Prince Misuzulu an amount of 45 herd of cattle. Now it’s worrisome because customary and historically anyone who gets deployed, will be deployed in terms of their merit.”

Senior AmaZulu royal family members brief the media: