Some members of the AmaZulu royal family could not hold back their tears as they visited the Mabhlabathini home of the late AmaZulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi – in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the royal family visited the Buthelezi family to convey their condolences.

Prince Philemon Zulu of the KwaFihlinqindi royal family described the death of Buthelezi as a great loss.

The 95-year-old Buthelezi died in the early hours on Saturday.

Prince Philemon says Buthelezi left a huge void in the AmaZulu nation.

“Ooh it some painful the death of my cousin! I’m so saddened for his children for their loss. Prince Phumzile has been with Prince Buthelezi for many years and later Prince Ntuthuko Yezwe and he was always by his side even in hospital taking care of him. We thank you for taking care of Prince Buthelezi.”

