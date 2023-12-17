AmaZulu Royal family criticises Ramaphosa for ‘interfering’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The AmaZulu Royal family has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he is interfering and causing divisions for intending to appeal against the judgment of the North Gauteng High Court which set aside the president’s decision to appoint King Misuzulu as monarch.

Members of the Royal family, believed to be supporters of Prince Simakade, who was one of those to challenge Ramaphosa’s decision, held a meeting at Osuthu Royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal to discuss the recent court ruling.

The court found that Ramaphosa had failed to follow due process in accordance with customary law and traditions. The family says they are willing to forge unity amongst themselves irrespective of differences and challenges they are faced with.

“The previous day he had said he’s going to allow the Zulu royal family to deal with the matter. The following day he issues a statement. So, he’s untrustworthy because for him it would appear his intersection of his political office and his private interests in fact he has declared himself enemy number 1 of the Zulu royal family and the Zulu nation because in terms of the latest development we understand that Prince Misuzulu will not be appealing the judgement but the president. So for us, he is divisive,” says Prince Thokozani Zulu, Member of Amazulu royal family.

Video: AmaZulu royal house media briefing following succession court ruling