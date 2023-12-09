Buthelezi’s eldest son identified as clan leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The family of the late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has announced that his eldest son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, has been identified to take up the position as Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan.

The 95-year old IFP President Emeritus died at his KwaPhindangene palace near Ulundi in September. He was head of the Buthelezi clan, but Inkosi Mpikayise Buthelezi acted as regent in his stead because Buthelezi senior also served as traditional prime minister to the AmaZulu king.

The Buthelezi family says in a statement that the 68-year-old Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi has been identified to succeed his father as head of the clan at a meeting this weekend.

The Buthelezi family further says that members of the Buthelezi royal family and the 22 senior houses of the Buthelezi clan met on who should lead following Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s passing.

According to the statement, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi was unanimously identified as the rightful successor as head of the clan. The decision has been communicated to the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who oversees the official appointment of Amakhosi.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is yet to appoint a new traditional prime minister.