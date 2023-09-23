Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to address the national heritage event in KwaMashu north of Durban on Sunday. The event will be held at a stadium named after the late AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi‘s mother, Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu.

Thousands are expected to attend the country’s main heritage day celebration under the theme: Celebrating our cultural diversity in a democratic South Africa.

Part of the program will incorporate the official opening ceremony of the 17th National Indigenous Games Festival through a carnival parade.

Local artists will also treat locals to their renditions.

On the sidelines, there will be various stalls exhibiting their work.

Heritage Day | Young people discuss culture, unity, diversity and identity: